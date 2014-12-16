Martinez wary of Young Boys' artificial pitch

Everton and Swiss outfit Young Boys were drawn against each other in the UEFA Europa League round of 32 on Monday.

The first leg will be played at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf on February 19 and Martinez is preparing for a difficult encounter on the latest generation of synthetic turf.

Young Boys finished second to Napoli in Group I after winning all three of their home fixtures without conceding a goal.

Martinez said his Everton side must adapt to playing on artificial turf, which brought Tottenham unstuck in a Champions League group stage qualifier in 2010.

"It is a really exciting draw. We were desperate to get the second leg at home obviously topping the group we had," the Spaniard told reporters.

"I've seen Young Boys play a lot because I've always been interested to see how they adapt to playing on artificial turf.

"I do think that's going be something we need to adapt quickly. It's a completely different way to play. Obviously they use it to very good affect. Their home results in the Europa League were outstanding.

"Remember they were only second to Napoli on goal difference. They beat Napoli 2-0 at home so we know they are going to be a strong team. Very energetic, full of young legs, well structured and well organised."