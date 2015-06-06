Martino: Di Maria decision a personal one

Argentina coach Gerardo Martino said he will support Angel di Maria, if the attacker decides to leave Manchester United.

Di Maria has declared he will return to Old Trafford following international duties at the Copa America under Martino, but his Argentine boss would have no qualms if he changed his mind after a tough finish to the Premier League season.

The former Real Madrid man has not scored a Premier League goal since October, when he was on a run of three in four games.

Argentina play Bolivia in a friendly on Saturday, their final competitive outing before their tournament opener against Paraguay in La Serena on June 13.

"Speaking about Angel, these kind of decisions are personal," Martino told a news conference.

"It's hard to give an opinion and help him. It has to be decided by him and his family.

"I can tell that taking into account the kind of player we're talking about, there's no doubt that he has pride and will to improve.

"It's logical, he wants to offer his best performances at Manchester United.

"He had a season when the ending was not good, but his beginning was really good.

"His form went from high to low, that's clear. He knows that and has the willing to change this image.

"Whatever makes him happy, we will be by his side."

Martino said he felt the current Argentine era was nearing an end, with six players in his 23-man squad 30 or older.

"I'll say this one more time [about winning the Copa], the squad is really good and we have lots of chances and the will [to win]," he added.

"They realise that time is running and their possibilities of winning a title with the national team are disappearing.

"It's a great moment, I wish we can take advantage of it."

Martino did conceded one of their 30-plus contingent, Carlos Tevez, was still bringing a high level to his performance.

"His moment is unbeatable, his past season in Serie A and in the Champions League has been exceptional," he said.

"We have high expectations from them all."