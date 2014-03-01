Martino expects Barca response against Almeria

Martino's men are now three points behind arch rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table after their 3-1 loss at Anoeta last Saturday.

The defeat marked Barca's second in their last four Liga matches following a surprising 3-2 home reverse against Valencia on February 1.

But, while Martino accepts the pressure is on his team after the slip up at Sociedad, he has no doubt that the reigning Spanish champions will make amends against Almeria.

"The team is very self-critical," Martino said. "Both the players and the coaching staff, and that's why I have complete confidence in a good reaction."

Barca's clash with struggling Almeria comes just a few hours after Real and fellow title rivals Atletico Madrid meet in a crucial derby at Vicente Calderon.

However, Martino insists his side will not be distracted by that clash in the capital and are completely focused on getting back on track as they aim to win a treble of La Liga, the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

"If we do our job and win, any of the three results in the derby can be favourable for us," the Argentinian added.

"The league title is still in our hands but we need to win all our matches and if we play well, we'll have a better chance.

"What matters right now is that we've got to March with a good chance in the three competitions."