Martino: Messi will 'lose count' of his records

The Liga champions handed out a 6-0 drubbing to struggling Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou on Saturday and Messi added to his already long list of accolades by notching an historic double.



Not only did the Argentinian overtake compatriot Alfredo Di Stefano to become La Liga's joint third highest scorer of all time with 228 goals alongside Raul, but he also took his overall Barcelona tally to 337, more than any other player has managed for a single Spanish club.



Messi went into the match level with Athletic Bilbao legend Telmo Zarra on 335 goals and after taking that landmark, Martino believe Messi can keep going - with even more still to come from the 26-year-old.



"Messi will break all the records he wants and he won't be aware, he'll lose count," said the Barca coach.



"I'd like to think he's not at his best yet. Messi is one of those players who come around once every 30-40 years."



Barcelona's other four goals were scored by Adriano, Pedro, Alexis Sanchez and Neymar, and Martino hailed the performance as one of the best of the season as his side prepare to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.



He added: "This was one of our best games of the season. The game against Valencia (when they lost 3-2 at home) was a step back. This is a step forward again."