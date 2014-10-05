Martino: Tevez in line for Argentina recall

The forward last featured for his country three years ago and has not played since a substitute appearance in the 2011 Copa America quarter-final, which Argentina lost on penalties to eventual champions Uruguay.

Tevez scored 21 goals in all competitions for Juve last season, but that failed to earn him a recall under Alejandro Sabella.

The 30-year-old has begun the 2014-15 campaign in similar vein, netting six goals in as many appearances for the Turin giants, but Tevez was still not included in Martino's party to take on Brazil and Hong Kong in upcoming friendlies.

"Tevez's absence draws attention as it has done for two or three years," Martino said.

"I wanted to see other players right now, but if he continues at this level then I will probably call him."