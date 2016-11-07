Martins Indi gets Netherlands recall

Bruno Martins Indi and Steven Berghuis have been added to the Netherlands squad by coach Danny Blind following a pair of withdrawals.

Stoke City centre-back Martins Indi will now get the chance to make his first appearance for the national team since being sent off in the Euro 2016 qualifying defeat to Iceland in Amsterdam in September 2015.

He has been called up as a replacement for Terence Kongolo, who has pulled out after sustaining a hamstring injury in Feyenoord's defeat to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Spartak Moscow winger Quincy Promes, who scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Belarus in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last month, will also miss out due to an ankle injury and Berghuis assumes his spot.

Netherlands face Belgium in a friendly on Wednesday before turning their focus to booking a place in Russia against Luxembourg on Sunday.