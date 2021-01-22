Mashiane: We must keep our feet on the ground

Kaizer Chiefs defender Happy Mashiane has urged his side to remain grounded, despite their recent fortunes in the DStv Premiership.

The Soweto giant recently turned their form around and have since claimed three consecutive victories in the league against AmaZulu, Cape Town City and most recently Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

Amakhosi will now turn their attention to their next clash against Stellies, who will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat against Baroka.

However, Mashiane has been a crucial part of Amakhosi's recent success after his impressive run, which has seen him scored two goals a provide an assist.

'These recent wins are a great motivation for us,' Mashiane told his club's official website. 'Knowing very well that we did not start the season on a high, things were not going our way in terms of getting the right results.'

'I have to thank the technical team for pushing me. I am not saying things are rosy now for me or the team, but credit should be given to them for pushing me in terms of me being back and playing.'

Amakhosi will be hoping to extend their winning run to four games when they take on Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday with kick off set for 5pm.

'Knowing very well that we are playing Stellenbosch on Saturday, it will not be an easy game,' he warns. 'They are a playing team. They will be motivated to do well after their last result and so will we – which will make for a good game.'

'We are playing away from home and we have to go there and grind out the result. We have to come back with maximum points. They have good speedy players, and we are aware of that. Whatever they bring at us, we will be ready.

'We as a team we have rectified some of our mistakes and minimised certain errors,' he reveals. 'I think going forward, we do not want to find ourselves in the situation again. It is crucial that we must keep calm and keep our feet on the ground. We really need to work hard at reclaiming the glory and staying in the top half of the table.'