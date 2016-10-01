Mason: Crazy spell cost Hull in Chelsea loss

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason lamented "a crazy 10 minutes" after his side went down 2-0 at home against Chelsea on Saturday.

Mike Phelan's side were equal to their visitors during the opening 45 minutes of the Premier League encounter at the KC Stadium, with Thibaut Courtois saving impressively from Robert Snodgrass and Mason.

But Antonio Conte's men showed their class after the interval, with Diego Costa quickly following up Willian's fine 61st-minute opener.

"Obviously Chelsea are a top team and have top players, we knew it would be difficult," Mason said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"The second half, we had a crazy 10 minutes and lost our shape. When you go 2-0 down to a team like Chelsea it's hard to get it back.

"We felt in the game and had a few chances, especially in the first half. It's the minor details that make the difference."

After back-to-back wins to start the campaign, Hull have now taken one point form their past five outings.

"We have a run of games now where we can hopefully pick up some points," added Mason, who became Hull's club-record signing in August.

"We've played four or five top teams and we've got seven points.

"We need to stay positive and if we play how we did in the first half we'll pick up more points."