Mason replaces injured Delph in England squad

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Ryan Mason has been called up to the England squad as a replacement for Fabian Delph.

The Manchester City midfielder has struggled with a persistent hamstring injury through this season and will be unable to feature in Tuesday's friendly meeting with France, joining Jamie Vardy and Michael Carrick on the sidelines.

Tottenham's Mason has been confirmed as his replacement, leaving the England coach frustrated by the number of absentees.

"There will be six players under 22-years-old. We lost Fabian Delph," Hodgson said.

"I would rather have had the players available for Euro 2016 available for this match so we wouldn't have to go too far down the experimental route.

"But it is experimental from our point of view, and we have to make sure we play the best the game possible."

Mason made his England debut against Italy in March after replacing Adam Lallana, who withdrew from the squad through injury, and is now in line for a second cap.