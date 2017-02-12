Mata explains the real reason behind boot celebration in Manchester United's Watford win

Choreographed goal celebrations can provide a bit of light relief and are often a humorous reference to alternative meanings.

For instance, who can forget when Wayne Rooney comically tumbled to the turf after a video had emerged of him boxing in his kitchen with former Manchester United team-mate Phil Bardsley, or Jimmy Bullard mocking his then Hull City manager Phil Brown by pretending to berate his team-mates in reference to Brown's famous on-pitch team talk at Manchester City.

So, when Juan Mata opened the scoring for the Red Devils in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Watford and took off his boot and threw it to celebrate, what message or joke was he trying to convey?

Well, as it turns out, the explanation is very simple. Over to you, Juan...

Juan Mata's boot came off during his goal celebration today.He tells exactly what happened... February 11, 2017

"Well my boot was a little bit half off and half on when I scored," he told MUTV.

"So, when I started to celebrate it just went out and it was good advertising for Adidas!"

And there was more good news as man and boot were reunited, with Mata writing on Twitter: "Yes, I found the boot after the celebration!"

Yes, I found the boot after the celebration! February 11, 2017

A further cause for celebration.