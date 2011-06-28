Mata hints at prolonging Valencia stay

The 23-year-old recently helped Spain win the European Under-21 Championships and has been linked with a big money move away from Mestalla.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Barcelona are thought to be monitoring his situation after reports suggested an offer of £18 million may tempt cash-strapped Valencia into selling their prized asset.

However, Mata has hinted he is ready to extend his stay with the Spanish side, who will compete in the Champions League in the coming season having finished in third place in La Liga last term.

“I want to win a trophy with Valencia next season. I've not planned anything different as I've a contract until 2015,” Mata told SuperDeporte.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the former Real Madrid youth product in recent weeks, while the Spanish media have suggested that the Bernabeu side are ready to offer Pedro Leon and an eight-figure sum to tempt Valencia into selling.

