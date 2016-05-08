Mata: Rooney has nothing to prove

Juan Mata says team-mate Wayne Rooney has nothing to prove to anyone at Manchester United or England after his assist for the Spaniard helped the team to a crucial 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

The United and England captain has had his role in both sides questioned after a recent spell off the field with injury.

In his absence, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial carried United’s goal-scoring duties, while the likes of Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane continue to threaten his starting role for England.

Spain international Mata said Rooney proved his class once again in the performance against Norwich – not that he needs to demonstrate his class to anyone.

"Wayne does not have anything to prove. He is a great player and will always be a great player. He can play as a striker, a winger and a midfielder as he has shown in the last few weeks," Mata is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"I would imagine that [England manager] Roy Hodgson is very happy with the positions that Wayne can play in. Also with the experience he can bring to the dressing room.

"[Against Norwich] Wayne got an assist and showed very good movement. He played a great ball. Wayne is important for us no matter which position he plays in."