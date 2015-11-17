Mata: Spain squad is still in shock

Juan Mata admits the Spain squad are still "in a state of shock" following the terror attacks in Paris last Friday.

The European champions' friendly clash with Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday was postponed as a result of security concerns in the wake of the shootings and bombings in the French capital, which resulted in 129 fatalities.

Speaking shortly after the Royal Belgian Football Association had confirmed the news, Mata revealed he and his team-mates are still shaken by the incident but are endeavouring to "move forward".

"The security measures show respect, but everything was done quietly. There's a sadness within but we're trying to do things normally, we must move forward," the Manchester United man told Cadena COPE.

"It's difficult to explain what happened, we're in a state of shock. Sadly, these things happen more and more often.

"We need a little more dialogue and understanding in order to wipe out these things.

"When we learned about it, it was a feeling of disbelief. We're sportsmen, footballers, but also part of society and this type of thing affects us as it does everyone."

Luis Uranga, a delegate from the national team camp, said the Spain squad were relaxed following the cancellation of the game and would be returning home early on Tuesday.

"If the Belgian government took this decision it's because they consider there to be a risk," he told Radio Marca.

"I want to show calm. We're fine at the hotel and when we can, we'll go."