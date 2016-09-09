Matic considered Chelsea future after Kante signing

Nemanja Matic says he considered his Chelsea future following the arrival of N'Golo Kante from champions Leicester City.

The Serbia international played a key role in the club's Premier League title success of 2014-15, but struggled last season and then saw his place come under threat from the arrival of Kante.

Matic has now revealed he thought about leaving Chelsea amid rumours of moves to Juventus and Manchester United, before deciding to stay put under new manager Antonio Conte, starting every league game so far this term.

"To be honest I spoke with [Conte]," he told Sky Sports. "I spoke with the club and we both decided that it was best for the club and for me to stay.

"I'm very happy because I'm now here with this team and this club. I will give my best and all my quality to help the team to challenge for the title.

"As I said, I'm very happy to be here. I want to improve my game and I'm sure Conte is the right coach to do that."

Chelsea are away to Swansea on Sunday.