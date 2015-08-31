Matri loaned to Lazio

Alessandro Matri has left Milan once again to join Serie A rivals Lazio on a season-long loan deal just over three months after consigning the Rome club to defeat in the Coppa Italia final.

The 31-year-old striker spent time at Genoa and Juventus during the 2014-15 campaign and has now been allowed to make the move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Matri scored Juve's winner in the Coppa final against Lazio back in May, so the experienced frontman will be eager to hit the ground running in order to win over the fans.

The arrival of Carlos Bacca, Mario Balotelli and Luiz Adriano ensured Matri's chances of featuring for Milan this season looked even more slim.