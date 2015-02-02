Matri seals Juventus return with loan move

The 30-year-old agreed a return to Juve until the end of the season on Monday after 17 months away from the club with Milan, Fiorentina and more recently Genoa.

In his first spell Matri lifted two league titles, scoring 36 goals in 125 appearances in all competitions.

He is also reunited with head coach Massimiliano Allegri, after the pair shared time together at Milan before Allegri was relieved of his duties and Matri went on to Florence.

After seven goals in 16 league appearances this season, Allegri has brought the forward back to the club, with the hope he can claim a third Scudetto.

Matri arrives hours after Sebastian Giovinco was allowed to leave his contract six months early and join Toronto FC ahead of schedule.