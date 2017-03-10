Mats Hummels fumes over Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Goal of the Month award

Hummels, who played with Mkhitaryan for three years at Borussia Dortmund, could not hide his mock disgust over the Armenia international picking up the award once again.

United's Goal of the Month for February was Mkhitaryan's fine individual run and finish against Leicester at the beginning of the month.

The 28-year-old, who has scored seven goals in all competitions for United after netting the opener in Thursday's 1-1 draw at Rostov, has won the award for the third month in a row. Mkhitaryan scooped the accolade in January with a counter-attacking goal in their 4-0 FA Cup win over Wigan, and also for his scorpion kick against Sunderland on Boxing Day.

For Hummels, it all became too much.

Come on, it's like the 8th time you win this. Do they even nominate other players or do you just decide which goal you want to win with? https://t.co/ivun2YwCde

— Mats Hummels (@matshummels) March 10, 2017

