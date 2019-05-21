Matt Kilgallon among the departures at Hamilton

Defender Matt Kilgallon is among eight players leaving Hamilton following the expiry of his contract.

Full-back Lenny Sowah has also departed following the end of his deal and Accies announced that midfielders Tom Taiwo and Delphin Tshiembe had left by “mutual agreement”.

St Johnstone striker David McMillan returns to Perth following his loan spell while Tony Andreu’s loan stay has finished. The Frenchman is soon to be out of contract with Coventry.

Third-choice goalkeeper Jacob Marsden has also departed along with Hamish Morrison, who did not play a first-team game after joining from Brighton.

A club statement read: “Further ins and outs will happen over the close season. We wish all departing players good wishes for the future.”