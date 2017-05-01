Matthaus expects Bayern raid on Monaco stars

Lothar Matthaus expects Bayern Munich to pluck the top young talent from Ligue 1 high-flyers Monaco in the close-season.

Monaco have dazzled in France's top flight this season with their speed, youth and vibrancy sending them top of the table, while they are also into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The likes of France teenager Kylian Mbappe, as well as Thomas Lemar, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Bernardo Silva, have all drawn reported interest from across Europe and Monaco are set to face a battle to keep hold of their best players.

Bayern retained their Bundesliga title with a 6-0 battering of Wolfsburg at the weekend, but are expected to add to their squad, having fallen at the quarter-finals of the Champions League and exited the DFB-Pokal in the semis to Borussia Dortmund.

Matthaus claims that Bayern's chief scout was in attendance for Monaco's quarter-final Champions League tie against Dortmund, and the club legend believes that is a sign Die Roten are ready to make their move in the transfer market.

Speaking to Sky, he said: "I have learned that Michael Reschke, the chief scout of Bayern, was in the stadium at the Champions League match against AS Monaco and Borussia Dortmund, and certainly not because of the players at Borussia Dortmund.

"I would not be surprised if one or more players from AS Monaco play for Bayern [next] season."