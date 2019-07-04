Barcelona wait in the wings for top target as Juventus falter

The 19-year-old looked set for a move to the Camp Nou after Barça and Ajax reportedly agreed a €75 million fee plus potential add-ons.

However, the Spanish club couldn’t agree personal terms with the player and his agent Mino Raiola, something Juve managed to do as they appeared to take the lead in the race for his signature.

Marca now reports that the Catalan club have not given up on De Ligt due to the Serie A champions’ failure to agree a transfer fee.

The Old Lady are offering €65 million plus a further €10 million in add-ons, terms that Ajax have rejected.

Juventus must now raise their offer to get a deal over the line as the long-running transfer saga drags on.

