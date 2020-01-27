Quiz! Can you name the 50 youngest ever Premier League managers?

Mikel Arteta is the same age as Phil Jagielka. Feel old yet? Well, Phil probably does.

Managers, like police officers, are always getting younger. Or so you thought.

People tend to think that the trend is for managers to get younger in modern times, but that isn’t entirely borne out by this quiz. A couple of the managers below were – clue alert – even in charge during the first ever Premier League season of 1992/93.

One important point to note, however, is that each was a permanent Premier League boss. Short-term caretakers are excluded unless they went on to gain the full-time role.

Ten minutes are on the clock and each manager’s age during their first Premier League game, plus the club they took charge of, is below. It’s damn tricky, but do let us know your score @FourFourTwo – and please challenge some pals while you’re at it.

