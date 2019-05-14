Liverpool grow in confidence as Barcelona fight to seal deal for Matthijs de Ligt – report

Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Matthijs de Ligt this summer, with Barcelona yet to agree a deal for the Ajax captain.

The La Liga champions have long been favourites to win the race for the sought-after centre-back, but they are yet to agree terms with the player.

According to Mundo Deportivo, De Ligt is seeking assurances over playing time and salary before he commits his future to the club.

And although Barcelona remain in pole position to secure the teenager's services, Liverpool have been buoyed by the fact that his future has still not been resolved.

The chance to partner Netherlands team-mate Virgil van Dijk at Anfield has supposedly tempted De Ligt.

However, Barcelona still believe they can resolve any outstanding issues before the Nations League Finals begin next month.

Ajax will be crowned Eredivisie champions on Wednesday unless they lose to De Graafschap, PSV beat Heracles and there is a 15-goal swing between the sides.

READ MORE

Farewell, Daniel Sturridge? How the true one-season wonder became a distant relic at Liverpool

Confessions of a turncoat: why I ditched Liverpool to support another team