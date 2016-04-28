Matuidi out of PSG-Rennes clash

Paris Saint-Germain will be without midfielder Blaise Matuidi for Friday's visit of Rennes.

The Ligue 1 champions retained the Coupe de la Ligue last Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Lille in the final at the Stade de France.

Matuidi suffered a knee injury in that success and, with the Coupe de France final against Marseille to come in May, he will not feature in Friday's clash at Parc des Princes.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc said in a media conference: "We have almost all players available except Blaise Matuidi who has a knee problem since the final of the Coupe de la Ligue."

Despite signing a two-year contract extension at PSG in February, Blanc has been linked with a move away from the club, with reports suggesting he could replace Louis van Gaal at Manchester United.

Asked if those rumours had made it difficult to prepare for a league match in which PSG have little to play for, Blanc replied: "Fortunately it is possible to ignore certain things. Otherwise it would become very complicated.

"We have prepared for this game normally. We have no more ambition in the league.

"There are still things to do, the number of points, the defence. This has provided additional motivation, but we want to win games."