Matuidi was desperate for Juventus move, claims Sissoko

Blaise Matuidi was desperate for a new challenge at Juventus but Paris Saint-Germain blocked his transfer, according to fellow France international Moussa Sissoko.

The 29-year-old admitted this month that he had wanted to accept an offer from the Serie A champions to move during the transfer window, only for PSG to reject their approach.

Sissoko had himself pushed for a move away from Newcastle United but, despite being linked with Juve, PSG and briefly Real Madrid, he only secured a late switch to Tottenham on deadline day.

And the midfielder says he and Matuidi were sources of support for one another during their Euro 2016 campaign as they both sought to push through with transfers.

"At Clairefontaine [France's training centre], I was often with him in the room. I could see that he wanted to leave and certainly wanted a new challenge," he said, speaking after Spurs' 2-1 Champions League defeat to Monaco.

"Juventus were interested in him, it was something exciting for him. But, unfortunately, PSG were against his departure. I can understand that.

"Blaise is an amazing player who has contributed a lot to PSG and the France national team. I know what it's like when you want to leave a club, because I was in the same situation - I wanted to leave.

"I felt the same as he was feeling. We supported each other."