Mauri completes Milan move

Jose Mauri has completed his move to Milan, signing a four-year deal at San Siro.

Teenage midfielder Mauri provided one of the few positives for Parma in Serie A last season - impressing for the cash-strapped club.

And he has now been snapped up on a free transfer by Milan, who are undergoing a close-season of transition under new coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Having confirmed Mauri was undergoing a medical earlier on Monday, Milan announced the completion of his move in a brief statement on their official website.

It read: "AC Milan announces that Jose Mauri has signed a contract with the club until the 30th of June, 2019."