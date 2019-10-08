Tottenham players jealous of Daniel Levy’s salary and don’t like Mauricio Pochettino’s mood swings – report

Tottenham players blame both Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino for the club’s current predicament, according to reports.

Spurs’ miserable start to the season continued on Saturday, when they fell to a 3-0 defeat by a Brighton side who had not won a Premier League game since the opening weekend.

Pochettino’s side were on the wrong end of a 7-2 demolition by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week, a result which followed an ignominious EFL Cup exit at the hands of Colchester.

Tottenham have not won an away game in the top flight since January and are already 13 points adrift of leaders Liverpool after eight games of 2019/20.

Pochettino is under pressure to turn things around in north London, although his job is not thought to be under any immediate threat.

However, The Athletic write that several members of the squad have grown disillusioned with certain aspects of representing the club.

Tottenham players believe they are underpaid compared to their counterparts at Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool, particularly as chairman Levy pockets a £6m salary.

They also believe that staleness has crept in at Spurs, bemoaning the “same old [training] sessions and messages” and a perceived lack of trust placed in them by the manager.

The report also claims that the Spurs squad have grown tired of Pochettino’s mood swings and regular public pronouncements of his frustration.

His decision to return to his home in Barcelona after the Champions League final, rather than fly back to London with the rest of the Tottenham group, did not go down well, nor did his recent comment that several Tottenham players have “different agendas”.

Pochettino is currently in Qatar as he attempts to plot a turnaround at Spurs after the October international break.

His side return to action when Watford travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a week on Saturday.

