Mauricio Pochettino wears Spurs t-shirt as son signs new deal with club
By PA Staff
Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has shown his love for the club by wearing a Spurs t-shirt in a photo with his son.
Maurizio Pochettino, 19, posted an image on Instagram of himself signing what appears to be a new contract at Spurs alongside his father, who was sacked by the club in November and replaced by Jose Mourinho.
Mauricio, having built up a strong relationship with the Tottenham fans during his five years in charge, can be seen wearing a Nike t-shirt with ‘Spurs’ written on the front.
Standing behind his son with his arms wrapped around him, Mauricio used a similar pose when Spurs players signed new deals when he was manager.
Maurizio posted the image alongside the message: “Looking forwards (sic) to the new season. #COYS”
The retained lists published by the Premier League last week showed that the player had been offered a new deal by Tottenham.
He joined their academy in 2017 and is yet to make a first-team appearance.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.