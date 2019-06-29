Mauritania record first ever Africa Cup of Nations point

Mauritania recorded their first ever point at the Africa Cup of Nations with a goalless draw with Angola in Group E at Suez.

In their first match of the tournament Mauritania lost 4-1 to Mali, while Angola were held to a 1-1 draw with Tunisia.

The game was evenly contested, with Mauritania recording six shots to Angola’s four, although the latter had the better chances.

In the early stages the two teams exchanged chances, with Djalma coming close for Angola and Jacques Bessan for Mauritania.

In the second half Angola’s Wilson Eduardo came closest to breaking the deadlock with a left-footed effort from close range in the 64th minute and a last-minute header sent wide.