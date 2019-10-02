Ex-Juventus boss learning English as he eyes Manchester United job – report

Max Allegri has begun taking English lessons as he plots a return to management, with the Manchester United job in his sights.

The Italian has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of last season, having won five Serie A titles and four Coppas Italia during his five years in charge at the Allianz Stadium.

Allegri also guided the Bianconeri to two Champions League finals, with the Serie A side losing to Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

The 52-year-old has only ever worked in his home country, having previously taken charge of Italian outfits Aglianese, SPAL, Grosseto, Sassuolo, Cagliari and Milan.

But Allegri is now keen to test himself overseas, and the Premier League appears to be his preferred destination.

He attended Tottenham’s 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday and could be a contender to succeed Mauricio Pochettino should the Argentinian leave his post.

However, according to reports in the Guardian, Allegri is keeping a closer eye on the situation at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer beginning to come under pressure.

United have won only two of their first seven games in the Premier League and are already 12 points adrift of Liverpool in top spot.

It is understood that the club’s hierarchy have no intention of sacking the Norwegian just months after he signed a three-year deal.

However, the situation could change if United fall out of the race for the top four, and Allegri is likely to be included on a two or three-man shortlist should a vacancy appear.

And the Italian would still be interested in the job if United missed out on Champions League in 2020/21.

Solskajer’s side face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, before a home game against Newcastle at the weekend.

