Mazzarri: Inter hungry for victory against Napoli

Defeats to Fiorentina and Cagliari increased the pressure on Inter's head coach as they dropped to 10th in Serie A, with only eight points from their opening six matches.

They go into Sunday's clash at San Siro 10 points behind early leaders Juventus, but could jump ahead of their opponents by recording a much-needed victory.

Mazzarri has been impressed with the reaction from his players in training and he is confident they will raise their performance levels against his former side.

"We've trained very well in the last two weeks," he told a media conference on Saturday. "We've looked at the mistakes we made and the lads have shown great hunger and conviction: they want to bounce back starting tomorrow.

"We're focused on going out there and producing a big performance.

"I want to see my players' huge desire to bounce back. I want to see that every game till the end of the season.

"We know we have work to do. We've pressed the right buttons and the lads are all determined to get back on track.

"They know exactly what I want from them. A team that gets in their opponents' faces and plays at a high tempo. I want us to play the way we need to get a result."