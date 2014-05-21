Mazzarri keen to build on 'positive' campaign

Inter finished ninth last term but in their first season under Mazzarri, climbed to fifth and sealed a return to European football.

The 52-year-old has confirmed he will remain in the San Siro hotseat and planning has already begun for next term.

"Will I be coach next year? Certainly, I have a contract," he told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I am happy for the objective to be achieved (this season).

"When we have achieved our objective how can you not say this has been positive. Looking at where we have come from, being able to reach our objective, I do not understand why people talk about a bad year.

"It is clear that thinking of winning on all fronts you need investments of a certain type. In organising the squad for next year will look at the ideas and experiences."

And Mazzarri hinted he could sign a new deal with Inter, admitting it had already been discussed with the club.

He added: "A new contract? The important thing is that there is great respect between me and the club, and that there is motivation, which I have demonstrated day after day.

"The contract has already been discussed with (sporting director Piero) Ausilio, but I happened to do very well at Napoli whilst my contract was expiring.

"But you know very well that according to certain dynamics, we will also talk about my renewal.

"If there is a unity of purpose, as there is, we can continue forward together for a long time."