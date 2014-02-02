Mazzarri optimistic ahead of Juventus road trip

League leaders Juventus will host Inter on Sunday with the home side unbeaten in their own stadium in 19 league matches.

Since Juventus Stadium was opened before the 2011-12 season, the owners have lost just two league games with Inter claiming the first away win there in 2012, while Sampdoria have also emerged victorious.

Inter will enter Sunday's game in fifth spot, 23 points behind Juventus, who are on track for their third straight Scudetto.

But Mazzarri remains bullish about Inter's chances.

"Is the 23-point gap between the sides accurate? That's not for me to say. Are we the underdogs? I don't worry about that either," Mazzarri said on Saturday.

"If we do everything at the top level, then we can challenge anyone.

"The result comes from many things and we have to focus on the performance.

"The statistics show the Juventus Stadium helps them to get good results and they always have a strong start on home turf. It is a factor and we considered every element but as I always say we have to ultimately concentrate on our own football. That is the recipe for success.

"The Bianconeri might seem unbeatable on home turf but we are fired up and hope to have a great game. I hope some incidents will also go in our favour.

"We haven't always had the results we deserved this season."

Mazzarri will not have new signing Hernanes available as the Brazilian's former club Lazio and Inter finalise the transfer payment, while Fredy Guarin will also not play against Juventus after the Colombian forward missed out on a move to Turin.

"If the transfer deadline is that late at night, it's only normal to consider the player won't be 100 per cent concentrated," the coach said.

"We have to consider all of this, especially in a big game against Juventus, so I knew I wouldn't call him up for this match."