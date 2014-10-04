Mazzarri thanks Inter fans for support

The 53-year-old came in for criticism after his side were thumped 4-1 at home by Cagliari last weekend.

But Mazzarri had nothing but praise for the fans as they backed the team throughout Thursday's 2-0 win over Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League at San Siro.

Ahead of a trip to Fiorentina on Sunday, Mazzarri insisted any fractures between himself and the supporters were no longer an issue.

"I have already discussed this," he said. "I will not answer that question. I have always been an irritating coach to you journalists because I don't come here with a fake smile.

"When I hear fair criticism, I treasure it, but when I hear senseless prejudice then I react to obvious injustice.

"I already know in advance what's going to be written, so I do not care. Unfortunately, some critics influence the people in the stadium and make them see things that aren't there. I do my work, you do yours.

"After a 4-1 home defeat, you can only apologise to the fans. After that, it is perhaps good to note in the criticism that we were down to 10 men for over an hour. People forget that.

"Having said that, we played well against Atalanta and had belief, so a 4-1 home defeat to a side like Cagliari is a punch in the face, there's no denying it. Some players react by getting fired up, others by feeling the tension and getting scared.

"I have to thank the Curva [Inter fans], who on Thursday supported us from the first to the last minute. They were wonderful.

"After a year, I finally feel that I am in control of the situation and that is why I went to thank the curva at that moment, because they behaved in exemplary fashion and I'd always like to see that."