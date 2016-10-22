Mazzarri: Watford should have had two penalties

Walter Mazzarri believes Watford should have been awarded two penalties in their goalless Premier League draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

The visitors struggled to find a way through the Swansea defence in a quiet first half at the Liberty Stadium and had to withstand sustained pressure after the break.

Watford held out for a point, but Mazzarri - seemingly delighted with his team's first-half showing - bemoaned two decisions that went against his side late in the second period.

Mazzarri's men were denied a spot-kick for what would have been a harsh handball call against Kyle Naughton, before Valon Behrami went to ground in the box soon after.

"The first half was the best we have played and how I want my team to play," he said. "We have to be more aggressive in the last 25 metres.

"I tend to not comment on the referees, but today there were two very clear penalties for us. Those decisions are the ones that meant we did not go away with the three points.

"I was very happy with the performance because we played in a very smooth way, we didn't throw long balls, we played from the defence and I liked it, they are doing what I have said."