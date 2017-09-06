Mbappe: I am driven by the desire to win everything

Kylian Mbappe sees his move to Paris Saint-Germain as an opportunity to quench his thirst for success.

The teenage sensation swapped Ligue 1 champions Monaco for PSG in a loan move that will be made permanent ahead of next season for a reported €180million.

Having burst onto the scene last season with 26 goals in all competitions for Leonardo Jardim's side, Mbappe wants to go on to bigger and better things in the French capital.

"I want to do even better than last season," he said as he was presented to the media on Wednesday.

"I am driven by the desire to win everything."