Mbappe: Real Madrid are a great team
Kylian Mbappe refused to dismiss a future switch to Real Madrid following France's 2-0 friendly loss to Spain on Tuesday.
In-demand Monaco teenager Kylian Mbappe lauded the greatness of Real Madrid amid growing speculation of a move to the European champions.
The new sensation of French football, 18-year-old Mbappe has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs, namely LaLiga leaders Madrid.
And Mbappe refused to dismiss a future switch to the Santiago Bernabeu following France's 2-0 international friendly loss to Spain on Tuesday.
"For now I am a player of Monaco, but of course it is a great team Real Madrid," said Mbappe.
"[Karim] Benzema is a great player. [Head coach Zinedine] Zidane is another great."
"I'm focused on Monaco and after we will see."
Mbappe has taken Ligue 1 and Europe by storm this season, scoring 19 goals and amassing 11 assists in all competitions for Monaco.
