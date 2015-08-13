Mbemba clarifies date of birth

Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba clarified his age after claims of birthdays in three different years.

The DR Congo international, signed by the Premier League club for a reported £8million in July, was alleged to be older than he is.

Mbemba said he had undergone bone tests to prove his date of birth - August 8, 1994 - after he was alleged to have been born in 1988 and 1991.

"I got bone tests done and, as me and my friends all know, the results prove what my age is. I just go out and play football, no misinformation," he told The Mirror.

"A lot has been said about my birthdate and the different ages. I proved exactly what the truth is.

"People in Africa know, me and my family, friends and anyone who knows Chancel Mbemba knows I was born on August 8th, 1994. That is all that matters.

"Sometimes in Africa when people see someone doing well they try to bring them down or harm they career. I am not that kind of person, I have my friends and family and I don't have any harmful thoughts in my heart or in my head.

"All that should matter to people is what I do on the pitch."

Mbemba, who caught the eye by wearing a tuxedo to Newcastle's clash against Southampton, said he was eager to contribute for Steve McClaren's men.

The 21-year-old started and played 90 minutes of the 2-2 draw at St James' Park.

"I want to help improve the team and improve myself. I am not one of the best players in the world, there are better," Mbemba said.

"I am learning from senior players at Newcastle who are teaching me every day on the pitch.

"It is great to be included by them. Everyone, the team and staff are working together to make progress and get up the league."