Mbokani, Mandanda named in DR Congo squad

Neither striker Mbokani nor goalkeeper Mandanda - younger brother of France's Steve Mandanda - have featured in qualifying for the African showpiece with the Dynamo Kiev man returning from a knee injury recently.

Ibenge, who took the role in August, has also named seven players from CAF Champions League finalists AS Vita.

Five other members of Ibenge's provisional 29-man party play their football in the domestic Super Ligue.

Striking pair Luvumbu Nzinga and Firmin Mubele Ndombe are among them with two Premier League-based players also on the list.

Yannick Bolasie of Crystal Palace and West Brom's Youssouf Mulumbu will likely play key roles, while Gabriel Zakuani of Peterborough United is also included.

Ibenge's men get their campaign under way against Group B rivals Zambia on January 18.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Robert Kidiaba (TP Mazembe), Nicaise Kudimbana (Anderlecht), Herve Lomboto (AS Vita), Parfait Mandanda (Charleroi).



Defenders: Litombo Bangala (DC Motema Pembe), Mabele Bawaka (AS Vita), Chancel Mbemba (Anderlecht), Jean Kaususuka (TP Mazembe), Joel Kimwaki (TP Mazembe), Cedric Mongongu (Evian TG), Isama Mpeko (Kabuscorp), Lomanisa Mutambala (AS Vita), Christopher Oualembo (Academica Coimbra).



Midfielders: Herve Kage (Genk), Neeskens Kebano (Charleroi), Lema Mabidi (AS Vita), Cedric Makiadi (Werder Bremen), Youssouf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion), Nelson Munganga (AS Vita), Gabriel Zakuani (Peterborough United), Distel Zola (Chateauroux).



Forwards: Junior Kabananga (Cercle Bruges), Jeremy Bokila (Terek Grozny), Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace), Dark Kabangu (FC MK Etancheite), Cedric Mabwati (Osasuna), Dieumerci Mbokani (Dynamo Kiev), Firmin Mubele Ndombe (AS Vita), Luvumbu Nzinga (AS Vita).