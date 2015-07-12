MC El Eulma 0 ES Setif 1: Reigning champions leave it late

Title-holders ES Setif left it very late on Saturday to register their first win of the 2015 CAF Champions League with striker Abdelmalek Ziaya securing a 1-0 victory.

Away to fellow Algerian club MC El Eulma in their second match in Group B, Setif took a late corner short and the eventual cross appeared to bounce off Ziaya and then evade the home side's goalkeeper before the ball nestled in the net.

It was Ziaya's first goal since Setif's CAF Super Cup win over Al Ahly in February.

The 93rd-minute winner sparked massive celebrations both on and off the pitch for Setif players and fans, as they joined Sudanese club Al Merreikh on three points.

Another Algerian club - USM Alger - lead Group B with six points, with Merreikh (3, +1 goal difference) and Setif (3, +0) sitting second and third, respectively.

El Eulma are bottom of the group with two defeats to their name.