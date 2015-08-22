MC El Eulma 2 Al Merreikh 3: Al Madina's late brace sees visitors triumph
Al Merreikh celebrated reaching the CAF Champions League semi-finals with victory over MC El Eulma.
A brace from Bakri Al Madina saw Al Merreikh produce a stunning comeback to defeat MC El Eulma 3-2 in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.
El Eulma had not won a match in Group B heading into their home fixture against Merreikh but looked on track for a breakthrough victory when leading 2-0 at the break.
But after Ala'a Eldin Yousif dragged Merreikh back into the contest with a 67th-minute header, Al Madina equalised for the visitors with a snap-shot on the turn four minutes later.
Al Madina secured victory for the Sudanese club with a stoppage-time penalty, as Merreikh finished Group B in second position with 10 points.
USM Alger topped the standings with a perfect 15 points after their 3-0 triumph over ES Setif (4) on Friday.
Setif's defeat had assured Merreikh of a spot in the Champions League semi-finals, where they will play the winner of Group A, which is likely to be TP Mazembe of DR Congo.
