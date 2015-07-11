McAllister appointed Liverpool first-team coach

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Gary McAllister as first-team coach as the Scot returns to Anfield to work alongside Brendan Rodgers.

McAllister spent two years at the club between 2000 and 2002, where he was part of the side to win the treble of FA, League and UEFA Cups in 2001.

The former midfielder had a brief spell as caretaker boss of Aston Villa four years ago, and has now returned to Liverpool as part of Rodgers' staff, following the departure of Mike Marsh last month.

"I'm delighted," McAllister said. "I'm really excited about the prospect of coming back. It's fantastic and I'm really looking forward to it.

"I feel as if I owe Liverpool, getting that opportunity at the last stage of my career, at 35 and getting that opportunity.

"This is similar, I feel the same as I did with that - that was a surprise phone call back then when I was given a chance to come and play at Liverpool as a 35-year-old.

"Right place at the right time, and I just hope it repeats itself. A lot of hard work and dedication... everything is there, Liverpool is a club where you can win things - that's a fact."

Rodgers added: "Gary has a special connection with this club and its supporters, and I'm delighted he is joining our team as first-team coach.

"When I met him I was struck by his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge for what we're looking to achieve here.

"He has experience coaching at the highest level and is someone who can connect with players and help them learn from his knowledge and understanding of representing this great club."