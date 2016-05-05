McAllister: Klopp can lead Reds to league title

Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and a German Cup while in charge of Borussia Dortmund from 2008-15, and has already helped the Reds reach a League Cup final and Europa League semi-final since arriving on Merseyside in October.

Speaking exclusively in the June 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, the Scots says: “Leicester have shown how far you can shift course in just one year.

"It will be hard for Jurgen to win it next season, but he has the CV and clearly he has the knack of lifting players.

“A lot of people are called ‘winners’ in football when they haven’t won anything. But he has, and I think that there have been enough performances under him that tell me he could do something here. They’ve demolished some really good teams this season. Now they need consistency – but it looks very hopeful.”

McAllister knows a thing or two about winning trophies having been part of the title-winning Leeds side in 1992 and the Liverpool team which lifted the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001. But when asked which he considers the greater achievement, McAllister admits it is difficult to pick between the two.

“That is a big question,” he says. “There is no doubt that winning the league is the pinnacle in football – playing for your country, too – but winning a domestic league is massive.

“But then again, winning three major cups in a season – who is going to do that again? That was very special and I find it very, very hard to separate them. I guess the thing is that most people at Liverpool would swap that treble for a Premier League title any day.”

