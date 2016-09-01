McCarthy replaces injured Forster in England squad

Alex McCarthy has replaced Fraser Forster in Sam Allardyce's first England squad after the latter withdrew as a fitness precaution.

Forster was one of three goalkeepers named in England's squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifying clash in Slovakia, the Southampton number one joined by Joe Hart and Tom Heaton.

However, the 28-year-old sustained an injury in the build-up to their trip to Trnava and has returned to Southampton to assess the extent of the issue.

Reports suggested an injured arm was behind Forster's withdrawal, but neither England or Southampton confirmed the nature of the problem.

McCarthy – Forster's team-mate at the Saints – takes his place in the 23-man squad, the second time he has been included in the national team.

His first call-up came in May 2013 for friendly matches with Republic of Ireland and Brazil, but he was unused on both occasions.

The 26-year-old joined Southampton from Crystal Palace ahead of the 2016-17 Premier League season as back-up to Forster, but has yet to make his first-team debut.