McClaren confirmed as QPR manager
Queens Park Rangers have confirmed Steve McClaren as Ian Holloway's replacement at Loftus Road.
Former England manager Steve McClaren has been appointed as the new Queens Park Rangers boss.
QPR were without a coach following Ian Holloway's departure earlier this month and the ex-Newcastle United man's appointment was confirmed on Friday, as the 57-year-old signed a two-year deal at Loftus Road.
McClaren, who served as a coach at QPR under Harry Redknapp in 2013, told the club's website: "It's great to be back and it's a challenge that I'm excited by.
"I must admit that I've followed the club closely over the last five years, because of the three months I had here."
Director of Football Les Ferdinand added: "We are delighted with this appointment and, speaking with Steve, I know how excited he is to be here and how determined he is to be a success."
McClaren last managed with Derby County in the Championship early last year.
