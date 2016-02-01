McClaren expects Doumbia to boost Newcastle youngsters

Steve McClaren is convinced new signing Seydou Doumbia will help Newcastle United's inexperienced strikers progress.

Newcastle signed Doumbia on an initial loan deal from Roma on Monday, with the option to make the move permanent, subject to the Ivory Coast striker being granted the appropriate visa.

Doumbia managed just two goals in 13 Serie A appearances since joining Roma and spent the first half of the campaign on loan at CSKA Moscow, who he left for the Italian capital in January 2015.

However, he has experience of playing Champions League football with CSKA Moscow and Newcastle boss McClaren believes Doumbia can help the club's young forwards like Ayoze Perez and Aleksandar Mitrovic improve their game.

"A lot of the burden has been placed on them [Perez and Mitrovic]," McClaren told Newcastle's official website.

"Mitro has had ankle problems but has never missed a day's training and has played through it. He's been fantastic for us, as has Ayoze.

"It's easy to forget how young they are and how they are still learning the game and developing.

"We needed someone with a bit more experience in there as we've fallen short in that department. Hopefully Seydou can come in and make his mark at this club over the next few months and help us get some wins."

Newcastle, who are 18th in the Premier League, have been active in the transfer window with Doumbia joining Henri Saivet, Jonjo Shelvey and Andros Townsend in moving to St James' Park to aid the club's battle against relegation.