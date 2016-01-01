McClaren hints at striker swoop in January

Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has hinted the club will be looking to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window.

McClaren's side have scored just 19 goals in as Premier League many games this season, with only three clubs (West Brom, Swansea City and Aston Villa) having scored less in 2015-16.

The club paid £14.5million for forward Aleksandar Mitrovic in the off-season but the Serbia international has only managed to find the net on three occasions in the Premier League.

McClaren admitted the side need more goals and hinted there could be some heavy activity in the mid-season transfer window.

"I think I’ve said enough to say that we do need more goals and that we’re working behind the scenes to address that," the 54-year-old said.

"We have always known that January was coming up, but as normal at this football club, we like to do things privately. We are discussing it behind the scenes, inside the four walls. Hopefully it will remain there.

"At the present moment, we’ve only got Mitrovic who’s fit. [Papiss] Cisse is injured and Manu [Riviere] will take a few weeks to get up to match fitness so we have to keep working hard.

"The key is: keep working - keep working hard on the training field, keep believing in them, and give as much confidence as we can and hope they deliver on the field."

Newcastle will need to find goals sooner however, with the club up against top-of-the-table Arsenal on Saturday.