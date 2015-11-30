McClaren: Newcastle not panicking

Steve McClaren is not pushing the panic button just yet, despite Newcastle United's horrendous start to the season.

Newcastle have lost eight of their opening 14 Premier League matches following Saturday's 5-1 drubbing at Crystal Palace.

McClaren and Co. languish second-bottom in the standings, two points adrift of safety.

However, McClaren is confident he can turn things around at St James' Park.

"Every job I have started has been difficult at the beginning, right from my first experience at Middlesbrough where we lost the first four games [in 2001-02]," said McClaren.

"We were pointless and clueless, as we were called then, and it took a good six or seven months to get through that – really bad times. Then in the second year we built a bit of belief, but the first 18 months were very, very difficult. We expect the same here, but that’s what I can draw on.

"There's no panic. We're not panicking and I think that's where experience will tell.

"We know we're doing the right things – I know that through experience. In time, it will turn around and work.

"We will work with these players to develop character and fight through bad times. That's when your character comes out."

If Newcastle are to beat the drop, they must address the lack of unity within the squad.

McClaren added: "They're not doing it for each other – and sometimes it's not about me, it's about each other. That's as a team, not just on the field but off it.

"When you're a player it's about peer pressure, it's about not letting him down next to me, and him next to me. At the present moment we've not got that."