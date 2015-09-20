McClaren not pushing panic button

Steve McClaren is refusing to panic, despite overseeing embattled Newcastle United's winless start to the Premier League season.

Newcastle are at the bottom of the table alongside Tyneside rivals Sunderland after crashing to a 2-1 home defeat against newly-promoted Watford on Saturday.

McClaren and Co. have only collected two points from six matches, while just three goals have been scored, but the former England manager insists Newcastle can turn their form around.

"No way is it a crisis. This is not a time to panic," McClaren said.

"I know the Premier League and we have to find a way to win. We have been searching for that win for six games.

"You are where you deserve to be. Judge us after 10 games not six.

"We are changing a lot of things here. In the short time I've been here I've seen good, bad and indifferent. I can understand the fans' reaction.

"We have too much experience to panic. The players will have to take a lot of criticism, from me and the fans.

"But we must stick together. We must have a dressing room that stays tight and look at the positives.

"We've got the backroom staff to turn it around. We've got the ability. We need to get on the training pitch on Monday and work on our defence.

"It's lucky that this is happening now — it's early enough to do something about it. There are a lot of things to do and we're not hiding behind anything."