McClaren reiterates commitment to Derby amid Newcastle speculation

Derby County manager Steve McClaren has reiterated his commitment to the Championship club amid continued talk of a move to Premier League strugglers Newcastle United.

McClaren is reported to have turned down an approach to take over relegation-threatened Newcastle for the final three games of the season after Derby missed out on a place in the play-offs.

But the former England, Wolfsburg and Twente boss told Sky Sports News: "I reiterate what I said on Saturday straight after the [Reading] game, and what I've said to the board and the players yesterday [Tuesday] – I'm 100 per cent committed to finishing the job here.

"I hear the speculation, I see it, but I'm 100 per cent committed to Derby County at this point. I've been saying it for months, that my total focus, my total commitment, is on Derby County.

"There is still a lot more to come from this team and this club. The aim is to get into the Premier League.

"For three-quarters of the season we were one of the best teams in the league, we were top of the league. We looked as if we were going to go on.

"Since that moment a lot of things have gone wrong but it is not a bad team, it is not a bad football club overnight. That is why I want to stay here and finish the job."