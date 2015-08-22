McClaren thrilled with Old Trafford draw

Steve McClaren was full of praise for his Newcastle United side after watching them keep Manchester United at bay and leave Old Trafford with a 0-0 draw.

The hosts dominated the opening stages of Saturday's Premier League match, but could not find a way past the excellent Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Indeed, Newcastle's first foray into their opponents' half midway through the opening period almost led to the deadlock being broken, as Aleksandar Mitrovic powered a towering header onto Sergio Romero's crossbar.

Newcastle were then forced into another rearguard action as Louis van Gaal's side - who looked jaded after their midweek UEFA Champions League exertions - went in search of a late winner, with Krul denying Javier Hernandez superbly before Chris Smalling hit the post.

And head coach McClaren was thrilled with his team's resilience after their meek defeat at Swansea City last time out.

"I'm delighted with both the performance and the result - surviving the first 20 minutes was the key to the game, and to go in at half-time at 0-0 gave us a chance," he said.

"We always know that after Europe, the game on the Saturday can be difficult.

"You have to score in the first 20 minutes and they went all out for that. We survived that and grew into the game and we could have nicked it.

"Attitude, defensively, organisation, discipline - [we showed] all the things you need to get a result away from home, especially here."